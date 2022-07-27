Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,086,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,879 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Analog Devices worth $179,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Analog Devices by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Analog Devices by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in Analog Devices by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management increased its stake in Analog Devices by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $323,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $194.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $186.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

Analog Devices Price Performance

In other Analog Devices news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 1,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total value of $239,501.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,422.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $368,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,657,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 1,435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total transaction of $239,501.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,525 shares in the company, valued at $421,422.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,036 shares of company stock worth $1,603,911. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices stock opened at $161.78 on Wednesday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.50 and a 52 week high of $191.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.09 billion, a PE ratio of 45.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.09.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.28. Analog Devices had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.12%.

About Analog Devices

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.