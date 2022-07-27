Analysts Set American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Price Target at $9.00

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.00.
AMWL has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of American Well from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of American Well in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.
In other news, VP Bradford Gay sold 11,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total transaction of $47,994.73. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 859,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,548,442.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Serkan Kutan sold 15,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.57, for a total value of $56,770.14. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 688,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,456,438.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Bradford Gay sold 11,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total transaction of $47,994.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 859,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,548,442.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 570,761 shares of company stock valued at $2,475,666 in the last 90 days. 14.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of American Well stock opened at $4.35 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.20 and a 200 day moving average of $4.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 0.22. American Well has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $11.97.
American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $64.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.94 million. American Well had a negative return on equity of 16.72% and a negative net margin of 79.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Well will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.
American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth software company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. The company products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, and home settings. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; end-stage renal disease and dialysis; dermatology care; behavioral health therapy; and musculoskeletal care.
