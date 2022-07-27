Analysts Set American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Price Target at $9.00

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.00.

AMWL has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of American Well from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of American Well in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Bradford Gay sold 11,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total transaction of $47,994.73. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 859,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,548,442.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Serkan Kutan sold 15,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.57, for a total value of $56,770.14. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 688,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,456,438.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Bradford Gay sold 11,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total transaction of $47,994.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 859,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,548,442.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 570,761 shares of company stock valued at $2,475,666 in the last 90 days. 14.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Well

American Well Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Well by 440.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in American Well by 175.1% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,147 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American Well during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in American Well during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in American Well during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Well stock opened at $4.35 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.20 and a 200 day moving average of $4.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 0.22. American Well has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $11.97.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $64.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.94 million. American Well had a negative return on equity of 16.72% and a negative net margin of 79.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Well will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

American Well Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth software company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. The company products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, and home settings. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; end-stage renal disease and dialysis; dermatology care; behavioral health therapy; and musculoskeletal care.

See Also

