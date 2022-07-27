Analysts Set ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) PT at $288.70

ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $288.70.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ANSS. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on ANSYS from $339.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Oppenheimer began coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on ANSYS from $350.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on ANSYS from $304.00 to $274.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on ANSYS from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.18, for a total transaction of $204,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,223.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of ANSYS

ANSYS Stock Down 1.6 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in ANSYS by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 78,903 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,881,000 after purchasing an additional 13,357 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in ANSYS in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in ANSYS by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 614 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in ANSYS by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 624,506 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $149,438,000 after purchasing an additional 19,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services increased its holdings in ANSYS by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 34,988 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,372,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ANSS stock opened at $253.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.07 billion, a PE ratio of 49.37, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.27. ANSYS has a 1-year low of $225.92 and a 1-year high of $413.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $286.35.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $428.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.26 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 23.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ANSYS will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

