Analysts Set Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Target Price at $39.56

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.56.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CBWBF. Desjardins dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$44.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Canadian Western Bank in a research report on Monday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.50 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial raised shares of Canadian Western Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$48.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Canadian Western Bank Stock Down 1.0 %

Canadian Western Bank stock opened at $19.65 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.30. Canadian Western Bank has a 1-year low of $18.50 and a 1-year high of $33.05.

About Canadian Western Bank

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

