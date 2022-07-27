Analysts Set Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) PT at $139.00

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $139.00.

CHKP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHKP. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 17,268.0% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,873,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,013,000 after buying an additional 1,862,359 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $66,202,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter worth about $52,572,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 11.7% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,303,458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $459,379,000 after buying an additional 345,565 shares during the period. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter worth about $34,635,000. Institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Trading Down 2.8 %

CHKP opened at $124.06 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.40. The company has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.62. Check Point Software Technologies has a 12-month low of $107.85 and a 12-month high of $149.62.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 36.43% and a return on equity of 25.35%. The company had revenue of $542.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

