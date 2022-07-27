Analysts Set Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Price Target at $37.50

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.50.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Jefferies Financial Group from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Jefferies Financial Group from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Jefferies Financial Group from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th.

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Director Thomas W. Jones acquired 40,000 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.21 per share, with a total value of $1,248,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 55,962 shares in the company, valued at $1,746,574.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MMA Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 6,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 49,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co lifted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 8,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Ervin Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ervin Investment Management LLC now owns 91,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,564,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 16,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 69.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JEF stock opened at $30.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.43. Jefferies Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.88 and a fifty-two week high of $44.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.19). Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 27.40%.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

