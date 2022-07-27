Analysts Set MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Price Target at $173.25

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $173.25.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered MKS Instruments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup cut their target price on MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com lowered MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on MKS Instruments from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd.

Shares of MKSI opened at $107.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 3.72. MKS Instruments has a 1 year low of $92.65 and a 1 year high of $181.03.

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $742.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.56 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 22.81% and a net margin of 19.08%. MKS Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that MKS Instruments will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.57%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in MKS Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in MKS Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. New Century Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MKS Instruments by 101.3% in the second quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in MKS Instruments by 56.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 236 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in MKS Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

