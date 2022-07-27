Analysts Set Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Target Price at $52.22

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.56.

TAP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group lowered Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TAP opened at $58.12 on Friday. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1-year low of $42.46 and a 1-year high of $59.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.80.

Molson Coors Beverage Dividend Announcement

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.11. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Molson Coors Beverage

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Win Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 51.8% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 304.9% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 96.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

