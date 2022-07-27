Analysts Set Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Target Price at $90.50

Shares of Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $90.25.

NHYDY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Norsk Hydro ASA from 100.00 to 85.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. DNB Markets lowered Norsk Hydro ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Norsk Hydro ASA from 71.00 to 70.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays increased their price objective on Norsk Hydro ASA from 93.00 to 120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Norsk Hydro ASA from 94.00 to 86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd.

Norsk Hydro ASA Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS NHYDY opened at $6.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.10. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 1-year low of $5.13 and a 1-year high of $10.72. The firm has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Norsk Hydro ASA Increases Dividend

Norsk Hydro ASA ( OTCMKTS:NHYDY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. Norsk Hydro ASA had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.4653 per share. This is an increase from Norsk Hydro ASA’s previous dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a yield of 5.82%. Norsk Hydro ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.86%.

About Norsk Hydro ASA

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in the power production, bauxite extraction, alumina refining, aluminium smelting, remelting, and recycling activities; and provision of extruded solutions worldwide. It operates through Bauxite & Alumina, Aluminium Metal, Metal Markets, Extrusions, and Energy segments. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina.

