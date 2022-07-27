Analysts Set Pets at Home Group Plc (LON:PETS) Target Price at GBX 427

Pets at Home Group Plc (LON:PETS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 427 ($5.14).

PETS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 475 ($5.72) target price on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Pets at Home Group from GBX 510 ($6.14) to GBX 470 ($5.66) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Pets at Home Group from GBX 430 ($5.18) to GBX 385 ($4.64) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Pets at Home Group to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 330 ($3.98) to GBX 280 ($3.37) in a research report on Monday, July 4th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Lyssa McGowan purchased 32,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 309 ($3.72) per share, for a total transaction of £99,884.25 ($120,342.47). In other Pets at Home Group news, insider Michael Iddon sold 60,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 340 ($4.10), for a total transaction of £205,530 ($247,626.51). Also, insider Lyssa McGowan bought 32,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 309 ($3.72) per share, for a total transaction of £99,884.25 ($120,342.47).

Pets at Home Group Stock Down 1.6 %

Pets at Home Group Increases Dividend

Shares of Pets at Home Group stock opened at GBX 320 ($3.86) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 310.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 345.80. The company has a market cap of £1.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,280.00. Pets at Home Group has a 12-month low of GBX 266.80 ($3.21) and a 12-month high of GBX 524.50 ($6.32).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a GBX 7.50 ($0.09) dividend. This is a boost from Pets at Home Group’s previous dividend of $4.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a yield of 2.36%. Pets at Home Group’s payout ratio is presently 39.20%.

Pets at Home Group Company Profile

Pets at Home Group Plc engages in the specialist omnichannel retailing of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail, Vet Group, and Central. The company offers a range of pet foods for dogs, cats, small animals, fish, reptiles, and birds.

