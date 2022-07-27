Analysts Set Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Target Price at $607.50

Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKYGet Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $607.50.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RTOKY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Rentokil Initial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Rentokil Initial from GBX 600 ($7.23) to GBX 625 ($7.53) in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Rentokil Initial from GBX 700 ($8.43) to GBX 590 ($7.11) in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

RTOKY opened at $30.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.03 and its 200 day moving average is $32.72. Rentokil Initial has a 12-month low of $26.93 and a 12-month high of $43.69.

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

