Analysts Set Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Price Target at $32.61

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.61.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $28.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

Get Scorpio Tankers alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Scorpio Tankers

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STNG. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 108.6% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,882 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the second quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Tankers Stock Performance

NYSE:STNG opened at $40.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 0.47. Scorpio Tankers has a 1-year low of $11.02 and a 1-year high of $40.67.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The shipping company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $174.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.43 million. Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 44.17% and a negative return on equity of 10.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.05) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Scorpio Tankers

(Get Rating)

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, the company's fleet consisted of 124 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 42 LR2, 6 LR1, 62 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 6.2 years.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.