Analysts Set Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) PT at $49.33

Shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.90.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SRC. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Institutional Trading of Spirit Realty Capital

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRC. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 172,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,321,000 after buying an additional 4,348 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,060,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 95,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,585,000 after buying an additional 16,353 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 72.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 4,058 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 283.2% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 228,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,035,000 after buying an additional 169,221 shares during the period. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spirit Realty Capital Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of SRC stock opened at $42.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Spirit Realty Capital has a 1 year low of $35.79 and a 1 year high of $52.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.22.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $167.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.41 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 35.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Spirit Realty Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.638 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.00%. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is 140.11%.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

