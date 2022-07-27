Analysts Set The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) PT at $63.00

Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $53.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.

Insider Activity at The Liberty SiriusXM Group

In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $89,180.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Down 0.6 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Callan Capital LLC bought a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 5,208.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the first quarter valued at $46,000. 28.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LSXMA stock opened at $39.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.14. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a fifty-two week low of $34.40 and a fifty-two week high of $56.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 10.18%.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Further Reading

