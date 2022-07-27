Analysts Set UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Price Target at $55.44

Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.44.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on UDR shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of UDR from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of UDR from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of UDR from $60.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of UDR from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of UDR from $63.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

UDR Stock Up 0.2 %

UDR stock opened at $46.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. UDR has a fifty-two week low of $42.00 and a fifty-two week high of $61.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.34. The stock has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a PE ratio of 90.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.75.

UDR Announces Dividend

UDR ( NYSE:UDR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.51). UDR had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 11.93%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UDR will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 298.05%.

Institutional Trading of UDR

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UDR. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UDR in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in UDR by 111.1% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in UDR by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in UDR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in UDR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 96.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

