Analyzing MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) and Hour Loop (NASDAQ:HOUR)

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Rating) and Hour Loop (NASDAQ:HOUR – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. and Hour Loop, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. 0 1 5 0 2.83 Hour Loop 0 0 0 0 N/A

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. currently has a consensus target price of $19.57, indicating a potential upside of 58.99%. Given MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. is more favorable than Hour Loop.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. -2.63% 10.02% 7.38% Hour Loop N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. and Hour Loop’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

22.4% of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. shares are held by institutional investors. 95.1% of Hour Loop shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. and Hour Loop’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. $737.44 million 1.41 -$38.91 million ($0.26) -47.35 Hour Loop $62.79 million 1.65 $4.78 million N/A N/A

Hour Loop has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MYT Netherlands Parent B.V..

Summary

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. beats Hour Loop on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.

(Get Rating)

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, the rest of Europe, and internationally. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores. It serves high-income luxury consumers. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Munich, Germany.

About Hour Loop

(Get Rating)

Hour Loop, Inc., an online retailer, engages in e-commerce retailing in the United States. The company sells home/garden décor, toys, kitchenware, apparel, and electronics products. It sells its products through hourloop.com, amazon.com, and walmart.com. Hour Loop, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Redmond, Washington.

