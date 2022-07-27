ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Purchased by abrdn plc

abrdn plc lifted its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,937 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned 0.11% of ANSYS worth $30,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 167.6% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 43.8% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 254.3% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 163 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.18, for a total transaction of $204,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,041 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,223.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ANSS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $304.00 to $274.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $339.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $350.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $288.70.

NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $253.75 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $247.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $286.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $22.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.27. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $225.92 and a twelve month high of $413.89.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $428.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.26 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 23.02% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

