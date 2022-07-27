APA (NYSE:APA) Shares Gap Up to $32.41

APA Co. (NYSE:APA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $32.41, but opened at $33.39. APA shares last traded at $33.14, with a volume of 56,521 shares traded.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on APA. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of APA from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of APA from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on APA from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of APA in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of APA from $46.50 to $52.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.
APA Stock Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.94.
About APA
APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on APA (APA)
- 3 Mega Cap Tech Stocks to Mega Consider
- Upstart Stock Getting Attractive After an 82% Sell-Off
- One Reason to Be Bullish, One Reason to be Bearish After Walmart’s Profit Warning
- The Coca-Cola Company: Resilient In The Face Of Inflation
- 3 Large Caps With Bullish Chart Patterns
Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.