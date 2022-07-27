APA (NYSE:APA) Shares Gap Up to $32.41

APA Co. (NYSE:APA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $32.41, but opened at $33.39. APA shares last traded at $33.14, with a volume of 56,521 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on APA. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of APA from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of APA from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on APA from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of APA in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of APA from $46.50 to $52.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Get APA alerts:

APA Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.94.

About APA

APA ( NYSE:APA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion.

(Get Rating)

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.