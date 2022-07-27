Arcellx, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period To End on August 3rd (NASDAQ:ACLX)

Arcellx’s (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, August 3rd. Arcellx had issued 8,250,000 shares in its initial public offering on February 4th. The total size of the offering was $123,750,000 based on an initial share price of $15.00. After the end of Arcellx’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ACLX. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Arcellx from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Arcellx in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Arcellx in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arcellx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

Get Arcellx alerts:

Arcellx Price Performance

ACLX opened at $20.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.38. Arcellx has a one year low of $6.03 and a one year high of $26.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Arcellx ( NASDAQ:ACLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by ($0.61). Equities research analysts forecast that Arcellx will post -6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Enterprise Associates 15 New bought 312,500 shares of Arcellx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,745,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,924,192. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Institutional Trading of Arcellx

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACLX. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Arcellx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. SR One Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arcellx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,110,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcellx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Arcellx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $332,000. Finally, AJU IB Investment Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcellx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,360,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.64% of the company’s stock.

Arcellx Company Profile

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

Further Reading

