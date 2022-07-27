Arcus Capital Partners LLC Sells 86 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Arcus Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Hamilton Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after buying an additional 2,856 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 251,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,282,000 after buying an additional 12,898 shares in the last quarter.

VTI opened at $195.72 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $181.67 and a fifty-two week high of $244.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $195.38 and its 200 day moving average is $211.62.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

