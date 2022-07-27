Ares Management (ARES) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $715.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.10 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 9.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts expect Ares Management to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Ares Management Stock Performance

Ares Management stock opened at $64.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.41. The stock has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. Ares Management has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $90.08.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is presently 119.61%.

ARES has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded Ares Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ares Management in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Ares Management from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Ares Management from $89.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ares Management

In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,270,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,148,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 245,590 shares of company stock worth $2,085,553 over the last three months. Insiders own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ares Management

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARES. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ares Management by 3.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,038,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,140,328,000 after purchasing an additional 458,646 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Ares Management by 5.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,271,529 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $184,516,000 after acquiring an additional 111,548 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Ares Management by 203.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 131,043 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,645,000 after acquiring an additional 87,879 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ares Management by 11.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 844,946 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $68,635,000 after acquiring an additional 85,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Ares Management by 11.3% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 708,262 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $56,741,000 after acquiring an additional 71,749 shares during the last quarter. 47.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ares Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.