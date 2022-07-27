argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) PT Raised to $425.00

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $415.00 to $425.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.43% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ARGX. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of argenx in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of argenx in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $460.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of argenx from €390.00 ($397.96) to €430.00 ($438.78) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of argenx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of argenx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $381.67.

Get argenx alerts:

argenx Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARGX opened at $365.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $20.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.63 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $345.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $313.04. argenx has a one year low of $249.50 and a one year high of $383.81.

Institutional Trading of argenx

argenx ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($5.07) by $0.71. argenx had a negative net margin of 147.47% and a negative return on equity of 32.54%. The company had revenue of $31.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.81) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that argenx will post -19.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of argenx by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of argenx by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of argenx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in argenx by 126.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in argenx by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. 58.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

argenx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III clinical trials; bullous pemphigoid and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy in Phase II/III clinical trials; and ENHANZE SC in Pre-clinical study.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.