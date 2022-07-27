Arizona State Retirement System Boosts Stock Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,960 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Equifax were worth $8,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Equifax by 131.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,112,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $911,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768,646 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 4th quarter valued at about $281,318,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,065,551 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $897,562,000 after buying an additional 536,419 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,310,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,262,683 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $369,701,000 after buying an additional 189,970 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Equifax alerts:

Equifax Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EFX opened at $193.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Equifax Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.25 and a 12 month high of $300.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.48. The stock has a market cap of $23.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.78, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.48.

Equifax Announces Dividend

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.06. Equifax had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Equifax from $225.00 to $223.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Equifax from $300.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Equifax from $255.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.29.

Equifax Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.