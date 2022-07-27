Arizona State Retirement System Grows Stock Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,621 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $8,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 4,385 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,495 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 55.6% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 98 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Conning Inc. lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 544 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,077 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,850,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Performance

NYSE WST opened at $313.36 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $302.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $350.03. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $275.89 and a twelve month high of $475.35. The company has a market capitalization of $23.21 billion, a PE ratio of 34.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $720.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.92 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 23.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.00%.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

