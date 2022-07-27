Arizona State Retirement System Increases Position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 81,899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Cerner were worth $7,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cerner in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Cerner in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Cerner in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its holdings in Cerner by 78.0% in the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Cerner in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Price Performance

Shares of Cerner stock opened at $94.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.81 and its 200 day moving average is $93.60. Cerner Co. has a twelve month low of $69.08 and a twelve month high of $95.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Insider Activity at Cerner

Cerner ( NASDAQ:CERN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,288 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total transaction of $497,547.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,412 shares in the company, valued at $321,035.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CERN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cerner in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus cut shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.14.

Cerner Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

