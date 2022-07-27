Arizona State Retirement System Sells 242 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,052 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $7,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 43.8% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 5.2% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.1% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,989 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $7,397,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $4,476,000. 69.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at LyondellBasell Industries

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 2,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $294,201.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $782,308.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other LyondellBasell Industries news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 2,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $294,201.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $782,308.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 33,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total transaction of $3,758,647.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,394,555.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

LYB stock opened at $87.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.28. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $82.14 and a fifty-two week high of $117.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.56 billion, a PE ratio of 4.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.32.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.52. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 54.14%. The firm had revenue of $13.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 17.5 EPS for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were given a dividend of $5.20 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 27.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LYB shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $108.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.12.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Articles

