Arizona State Retirement System Sells 4,041 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 458,172 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 4,041 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 0.8% of Arizona State Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Visa were worth $101,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 5.1% in the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,990 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,211,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co boosted its holdings in Visa by 1.4% in the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 72,527 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $16,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 38.8% in the first quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 9,767 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 3.4% in the first quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 12.2% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 80,021 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,746,000 after acquiring an additional 8,695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V opened at $212.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $404.00 billion, a PE ratio of 33.41, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.91 and a 52-week high of $252.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.64.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The business’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 23.58%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total value of $1,758,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,887 shares in the company, valued at $31,237,123.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,619,330 over the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

V has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Visa from $262.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Visa from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.81.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

