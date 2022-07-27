ASML (EPA:ASML) PT Set at €780.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ASML (EPA:ASML – Get Rating) received a €780.00 ($795.92) target price from equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ASML. Berenberg Bank set a €815.00 ($831.63) price objective on ASML in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays set a €950.00 ($969.39) price target on ASML in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €525.00 ($535.71) price target on ASML in a report on Thursday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €940.00 ($959.18) price target on ASML in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €466.00 ($475.51) price target on ASML in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.

