ASOS (LON:ASC) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

ASOS (LON:ASC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ASC. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,450 ($17.47) price target on ASOS in a research report on Monday, June 20th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,700 ($20.48) target price on ASOS in a research report on Friday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,300 ($15.66) target price on ASOS in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,850 ($46.39) target price on shares of ASOS in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on ASOS from GBX 4,100 ($49.40) to GBX 2,500 ($30.12) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ASOS has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,415.36 ($29.10).

ASOS Stock Down 7.9 %

Shares of ASC opened at GBX 1,032 ($12.43) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £1.03 billion and a PE ratio of 3,329.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,140.34 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,556.07. ASOS has a 52-week low of GBX 775 ($9.34) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,146 ($49.95). The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at ASOS

About ASOS

In related news, insider Jørgen Lindemann bought 57,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 854 ($10.29) per share, for a total transaction of £490,127.68 ($590,515.28).

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

