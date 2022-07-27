AstraZeneca (AZN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $11.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.96 billion. AstraZeneca had a positive return on equity of 25.35% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts expect AstraZeneca to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NASDAQ AZN opened at $66.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.44. The company has a market cap of $206.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -208.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.44. AstraZeneca has a 12 month low of $53.63 and a 12 month high of $71.70.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AZN. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 43.1% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca in the first quarter valued at about $698,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 223.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 51,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,436,000 after purchasing an additional 35,807 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 3.0% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 10,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heirloom Wealth Management bought a new stake in AstraZeneca in the first quarter valued at about $3,754,000. Institutional investors own 20.46% of the company’s stock.
AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.
