AstraZeneca’s (AZN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a £115 ($138.55) target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a £120 ($144.58) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,950 ($83.73) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £120 ($144.58) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a £115 ($138.55) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of £105.29 ($126.86).

AstraZeneca Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of LON AZN opened at £109.62 ($132.07) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is £105.61 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 9,863.83. The company has a market cap of £169.85 billion and a PE ratio of -187.41. AstraZeneca has a 52-week low of GBX 8,029 ($96.73) and a 52-week high of £112.90 ($136.02). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.06, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.00.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

