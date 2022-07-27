ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X) Receives C$49.28 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$49.28.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ACO.X. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of ATCO from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of ATCO to C$48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. CSFB dropped their price target on shares of ATCO from C$49.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. CIBC raised their price target on shares of ATCO from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of ATCO from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ATCO news, insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. bought 5,000 shares of ATCO stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$44.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$222,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 26,387,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,174,225,327.

ATCO Stock Up 0.6 %

About ATCO

ATCO stock opened at C$45.76 on Friday. ATCO has a 1-year low of C$40.00 and a 1-year high of C$48.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$44.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$43.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.83.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

