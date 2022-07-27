Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Acquires 104 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,450 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,249,092,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 890,592 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,577,008,000 after buying an additional 340,733 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $754,814,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 20,160.8% in the 4th quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 240,901 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after buying an additional 239,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,196,177 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,545,866,000 after buying an additional 205,225 shares during the last quarter. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total transaction of $32,682.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,558.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 33 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,348.39, for a total transaction of $77,496.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 78 shares in the company, valued at $183,174.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total value of $32,682.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,558.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,039 shares of company stock worth $12,649,005. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alphabet Trading Down 2.6 %

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $157.50 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $140.00 price target on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Alphabet from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.10.

Alphabet stock opened at $105.44 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.21 and a 52 week high of $152.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.73.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.05). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. The business had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.