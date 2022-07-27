Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Acquires 1,202 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 45.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,871 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter worth about $993,440,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in American Express by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,097,746 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $506,791,000 after purchasing an additional 869,167 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 1,051.6% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 578,461 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $94,636,000 after purchasing an additional 528,228 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in American Express by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 754,707 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $123,465,000 after buying an additional 368,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in American Express by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,277,797 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,607,848,000 after buying an additional 320,288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of American Express from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $213.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.00.

In other news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $667,353.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $667,353.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total value of $8,590,780.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,580,618.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AXP stock opened at $149.83 on Wednesday. American Express has a 12-month low of $134.12 and a 12-month high of $199.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $150.41 and a 200-day moving average of $169.31.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.54 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 32.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.33%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

