Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Buys New Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Mosaic by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 103,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,857,000 after buying an additional 2,257 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mosaic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $390,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mosaic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $295,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in Mosaic by 98.4% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 18,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 9,006 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mosaic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $371,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Mosaic Stock Down 1.7 %

Mosaic stock opened at $49.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.05. The Mosaic Company has a 12 month low of $29.14 and a 12 month high of $79.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Mosaic Increases Dividend

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 23.80% and a net margin of 18.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 13.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Mosaic from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas lowered Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays assumed coverage on Mosaic in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Mosaic from $59.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mosaic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.06.

Insider Transactions at Mosaic

In other news, Director Denise C. Johnson sold 24,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,587,755.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Mosaic news, Director Gregory L. Ebel purchased 15,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.49 per share, with a total value of $990,444.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 80,068 shares in the company, valued at $5,083,517.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Denise C. Johnson sold 24,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,587,755.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Further Reading

