Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Grows Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,679 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $6,279,217,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 177,839,722 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $52,304,441,000 after buying an additional 3,591,440 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,846,984 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,719,657,000 after buying an additional 2,111,668 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 732.5% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,989,809 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $585,223,000 after buying an additional 1,750,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,888,133 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $12,287,340,000 after buying an additional 1,505,461 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $408,298.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,320.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $408,298.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,320.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 139,694 shares of company stock worth $22,850,524. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $165.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $413.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.32, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 5.32. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $140.55 and a one year high of $346.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.99.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The company’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 4.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NVDA. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 price target (down previously from $365.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. UBS Group dropped their price target on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on NVIDIA from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on NVIDIA from $365.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.24.

NVIDIA Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.