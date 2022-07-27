Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Grows Stock Position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,168 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in NIO were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIO in the first quarter worth about $238,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NIO in the first quarter worth about $218,000. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIO in the first quarter worth about $211,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NIO by 2,997.2% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 229,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,833,000 after purchasing an additional 222,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beck Bode LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIO in the first quarter worth about $335,000. 42.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NIO alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NIO has been the topic of several research reports. Nomura cut their price objective on NIO from $51.50 to $25.80 in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Bank of America raised NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Citigroup cut their price objective on NIO from $87.00 to $41.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. HSBC lifted their price objective on NIO from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on NIO from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.71.

NIO Stock Performance

Shares of NIO opened at $19.04 on Wednesday. Nio Inc – has a 52 week low of $11.67 and a 52 week high of $46.78. The stock has a market cap of $31.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.73 and a beta of 2.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.24. NIO had a negative net margin of 19.67% and a negative return on equity of 24.99%. The company had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.48) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NIO

(Get Rating)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.