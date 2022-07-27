Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Has $729,000 Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. cut its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 914 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 32.4% during the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.9% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 65,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,512,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter worth approximately $1,222,000. HGK Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.0% during the first quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Finally, Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 47.3% during the first quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. now owns 230,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,314,000 after purchasing an additional 74,100 shares during the period. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Citigroup from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Citigroup in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Citigroup from $54.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.95.

C stock opened at $51.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $101.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.60. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.44 and a fifty-two week high of $74.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.24 and a 200-day moving average of $54.72.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $19.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 20.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.09%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

