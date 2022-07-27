Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Invests $424,000 in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. 55I LLC bought a new position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $296,000.

First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF Price Performance

Shares of FUMB opened at $20.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.00. First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF has a twelve month low of $19.88 and a twelve month high of $20.26.

