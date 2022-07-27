Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Invests $738,000 in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 71,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. owned about 0.11% of Barings BDC at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ares Management LLC raised its stake in Barings BDC by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 4,730,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,132,000 after acquiring an additional 517,949 shares in the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P raised its stake in Barings BDC by 106.2% during the 4th quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 799,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,815,000 after acquiring an additional 411,990 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Barings BDC by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 783,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,640,000 after acquiring an additional 40,986 shares in the last quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP raised its stake in Barings BDC by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 735,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,100,000 after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicola Wealth Management LTD. raised its stake in Barings BDC by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 614,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,776,000 after acquiring an additional 216,000 shares in the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Barings BDC

In other news, Director Stephen R. Byers purchased 16,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.25 per share, for a total transaction of $164,358.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,358.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 18,121 shares of company stock worth $185,749 over the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Barings BDC Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE BBDC opened at $9.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.59. Barings BDC, Inc. has a one year low of $9.18 and a one year high of $11.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.30.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Barings BDC had a net margin of 51.33% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $43.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Barings BDC Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.02%. This is a positive change from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. Barings BDC’s payout ratio is 87.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BBDC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Barings BDC from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Barings BDC from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th.

Barings BDC Profile

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

