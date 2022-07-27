Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Purchases 132 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,779 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,795,472 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,102,958,000 after acquiring an additional 570,001 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,484,443 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,218,874,000 after buying an additional 600,643 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,303,170 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,793,828,000 after buying an additional 52,165 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,786,188 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,207,799,000 after buying an additional 141,980 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,911,851 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,496,479,000 after buying an additional 225,785 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $318.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $109.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $304.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $326.41. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $277.84 and a one year high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.61 by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $11.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.70 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 27.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $15.02 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 35.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.09%.

Several research firms have recently commented on GS. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $418.00 to $354.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $416.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $546.00 to $519.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $475.00 to $461.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $413.92.

In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 123,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $2,372,831.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,977,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,048,689.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,320,622 shares of company stock valued at $25,684,252. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

