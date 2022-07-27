Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Purchases 404 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,978 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 905.2% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 16.7% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 9.5% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,077 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,135,035 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $255,349,000 after purchasing an additional 412,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.7% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,685 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Amgen from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $255.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.71.

Amgen Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $251.14 on Wednesday. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $198.64 and a fifty-two week high of $258.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.07.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 165.95%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,375,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total transaction of $3,264,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,027,492.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,375,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

