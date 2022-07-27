Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Sells 188 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. reduced its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,114 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the first quarter worth about $407,000. Sara Bay Financial raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 36.5% in the first quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 580 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 34.3% in the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,369 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 8.0% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,407 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,000. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $511.09 on Wednesday. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $462.66 and a one year high of $677.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $519.97 and its 200 day moving average is $564.59. The company has a market capitalization of $206.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.88 by $0.51. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.89 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 81.31%.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AVGO. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $680.46.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

