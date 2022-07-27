Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Receives $139.29 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $139.29.

AVLR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Avalara from $160.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Avalara from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Bank of America cut shares of Avalara from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Avalara from $135.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Avalara from $123.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th.

Get Avalara alerts:

Avalara Price Performance

Shares of Avalara stock opened at $83.02 on Friday. Avalara has a 52-week low of $66.39 and a 52-week high of $191.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.48 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.59 and a 200-day moving average of $89.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avalara

Avalara ( NYSE:AVLR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $204.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.07 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 17.04% and a negative return on equity of 9.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Avalara will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Avalara news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 584,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,791,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Avalara news, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.26, for a total transaction of $51,529.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,911,341. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,600,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 584,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,791,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,744 shares of company stock worth $4,985,329. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Avalara

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 9,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Avalara Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.