Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) Shares Gap Up to $17.52

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.52, but opened at $18.04. Avid Bioservices shares last traded at $17.82, with a volume of 654 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CDMO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Avid Bioservices from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Avid Bioservices in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avid Bioservices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

Avid Bioservices Stock Up 1.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.04 and a 200-day moving average of $17.36.

Insider Activity at Avid Bioservices

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avid Bioservices

In other news, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 2,463 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $39,457.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $623,754.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 7,537 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total value of $121,119.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,201 shares in the company, valued at $565,680.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 49,138 shares of company stock worth $840,764 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company's stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,403,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,691,000 after acquiring an additional 677,944 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,113,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,787,000 after acquiring an additional 102,541 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,706,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,766,000 after acquiring an additional 12,340 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,338,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,261,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,690,000 after acquiring an additional 291,906 shares in the last quarter. 99.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avid Bioservices Company Profile

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. It produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

