Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) Shares Gap Up to $17.52

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.52, but opened at $18.04. Avid Bioservices shares last traded at $17.82, with a volume of 654 shares.
CDMO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Avid Bioservices from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Avid Bioservices in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avid Bioservices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.67.
Avid Bioservices Stock Up 1.7 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.04 and a 200-day moving average of $17.36.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,403,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,691,000 after acquiring an additional 677,944 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,113,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,787,000 after acquiring an additional 102,541 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,706,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,766,000 after acquiring an additional 12,340 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,338,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,261,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,690,000 after acquiring an additional 291,906 shares in the last quarter. 99.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Avid Bioservices Company Profile
Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. It produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.
