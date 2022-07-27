AXA (EPA:CS) PT Set at €29.00 by Deutsche Bank Rese…

AXA (EPA:CS – Get Rating) has been given a €29.00 ($29.59) price objective by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Rese… in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s price target indicates a potential upside of 35.45% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €28.00 ($28.57) price target on AXA in a research note on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.00 ($30.61) target price on AXA in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €32.20 ($32.86) target price on AXA in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €34.00 ($34.69) target price on AXA in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays set a €29.00 ($29.59) target price on AXA in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th.

AXA Price Performance

AXA stock opened at €21.41 ($21.85) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €22.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €24.78. AXA has a 12 month low of €22.13 ($22.58) and a 12 month high of €27.69 ($28.26).

About AXA

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, asset management, and banking services worldwide. The company operates through France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings segments. It offers life and savings insurance products, such as savings and retirement, other health, and personal protection products.

