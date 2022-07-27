B. Riley Comments on Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CHMI)

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a research note issued on Thursday, July 21st. B. Riley analyst M. Howlett anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s current full-year earnings is $1.19 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Get Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Price Performance

CHMI opened at $6.78 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.28. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 12 month low of $6.06 and a 12 month high of $9.55.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 83.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s payout ratio is currently 234.79%.

Institutional Trading of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 77,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 8,997 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 32,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 7,380 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,000. 25.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

(Get Rating)

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS (residential mortgage-backed securities), Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.