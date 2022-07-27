B. Riley Comments on Cohu, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:COHU)

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cohu in a research note issued on Monday, July 25th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.62. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cohu’s current full-year earnings is $2.53 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cohu’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.77 EPS.

Get Cohu alerts:

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $197.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.19 million. Cohu had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 18.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share.

Cohu Stock Performance

Several other research firms have also weighed in on COHU. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Cohu from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cohu in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Cohu from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cohu from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.50.

COHU stock opened at $28.30 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.62. Cohu has a 1-year low of $24.06 and a 1-year high of $39.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cohu

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Cohu during the second quarter worth approximately $398,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Cohu in the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cohu in the second quarter valued at approximately $512,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Cohu by 16.4% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 42,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 5,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in shares of Cohu by 3.7% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 37,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Thomas D. Kampfer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total transaction of $301,100.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 62,099 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,800.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cohu news, Director Steven J. Bilodeau sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total transaction of $135,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 79,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,153,331.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Thomas D. Kampfer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total value of $301,100.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,800.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,652 shares of company stock worth $539,277. Corporate insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Cohu Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cohu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.