Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) Shares Gap Up to $21.79

Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $21.79, but opened at $22.49. Bally’s shares last traded at $22.16, with a volume of 37,964 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities started coverage on Bally’s in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays started coverage on Bally’s in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Bally’s from $49.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.50.

Bally’s Trading Down 4.0 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.52 and its 200-day moving average is $28.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bally’s ( NYSE:BALY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.20. Bally’s had a negative net margin of 3.53% and a positive return on equity of 1.10%. The firm had revenue of $548.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 185.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bally’s Co. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Standard General L.P. boosted its holdings in Bally’s by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Standard General L.P. now owns 11,424,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,830,000 after buying an additional 1,082,780 shares during the period. HG Vora Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bally’s by 133.3% in the first quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,590,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Bally’s by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,217,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,427,000 after purchasing an additional 290,210 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Bally’s by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,087,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,378,000 after purchasing an additional 403,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Bally’s by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 787,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,957,000 after purchasing an additional 12,457 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

About Bally’s

Bally's Corporation, a gaming, hospitality, and entertainment company, engages in casinos and resorts, and online gaming businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Casinos & Resorts, North America Interactive, and International Interactive. It offers physical and interactive entertainment and gaming experiences, including traditional casino offerings, iCasino, online bingo games, sportsbook, daily fantasy sports, and free-to-play games.

