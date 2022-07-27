Banca Mediolanum (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) Price Target Cut to €8.00

Banca Mediolanum (OTCMKTS:BNMDF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Barclays from €10.00 ($10.20) to €8.00 ($8.16) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Banca Mediolanum Stock Performance

BNMDF stock opened at $6.11 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.04 and a 200 day moving average of $7.37. Banca Mediolanum has a 52 week low of $5.47 and a 52 week high of $10.20.

About Banca Mediolanum

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. provides various banking products and services in Italy. The company offers current accounts and mortgages and loans. It also provides debit, credit, and prepaid cards; savings and investment products, such as equities and bonds, as well as trading services; and insurance and pension products and services.

