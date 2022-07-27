Banca Mediolanum (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) Price Target Cut to €8.00

Banca Mediolanum (OTCMKTS:BNMDF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Barclays from €10.00 ($10.20) to €8.00 ($8.16) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.
Banca Mediolanum Stock Performance
BNMDF stock opened at $6.11 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.04 and a 200 day moving average of $7.37. Banca Mediolanum has a 52 week low of $5.47 and a 52 week high of $10.20.
About Banca Mediolanum
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Banca Mediolanum (BNMDF)
- The Bull and Bear Case for Investing in AMD
- Medtronic Stock Keeps Ticking Forward
- Occidental Petroleum Leads Exxon Mobil, Chevron Ahead Of Next Week’s Earnings
- Simpson Manufacturing Quietly Builds Foundations For Growth
- Is RPM International Shifting Into High Gear?
Receive News & Ratings for Banca Mediolanum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banca Mediolanum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.